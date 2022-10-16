Samuel Lewis Lunsford
HALLSVILLE — Sammy was born October 1, 1931, in Gilmer, Texas to Samuel Lunsford and Floy Mooney. Sammy passed away quietly on the morning of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center after a brief illness. A celebration of life will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Rader. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
Sammy grew up in Hallsville, and after graduating from Hallsville High School, Sammy enlisted in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where he met the love of his life, Mary Miyo Iha. After his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Hallsville, Texas and Mary soon followed where they made their home and lived for the full 61 years of their marriage prior to Mary’s passing in 2016. The family grew with four sons. Sammy was employed by the Texas Eastman Kodak Company until his retirement in 1991. Through the years, Sammy enjoyed many activities including visiting with friends (their home was always open), golfing, walking the neighborhood, music, cooking and eventually loved his word search books to pass the time.
Sammy is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Mary, brothers, Louie Lunsford, Max Lunsford and sister, Maxine Waldrop. He is survived by sisters, Nelwin Hollingsworth of Longview and Margie Morrow of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Sue Lunsford of Longview; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Linda Lunsford of Harlingen; son, Kelly Lunsford of Longview; son and partner, Timmy Lunsford and James Saenz of Austin; four granddaughters, Stacey Scott, Krystal Martinez, Alicia Still and Ali Martinez; and six great-granddaughters, all of whom brought him great joy in life.
The pallbearers will be Louie Lunsford, Robert Key, James Saenz, Brad Scott, Mitchell Still and Tommy Moore.
The family wishes to give a heart-felt thank you to Dr. Sreeman Jampana and the staffs of both Alpine House Assisted Living and Hawkins Creek Assisted Living for their years of love and care for Sammy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- FBI arrests Longview police lieutenant on charge of online solicitation of a minor
- Braum's owns Longview property under demolition
- Gilmer resident wins $5 million prize on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Police arrest Gilmer man in Longview hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist
- Police: Victim in Longview assault dies from injuries
- Sheriff's office: No foul play in body found by Gilmer ISD bus driver
- 'Push through': Owner of Longview daycare realized longtime dream
- Health inspections: Sept. 26-Oct. 6, 2022
- Police: Assault in Longview leaves person with 'life-threatening injuries'
- Business Beat: Aviagen work progressing
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.