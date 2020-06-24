Samuel Luke Watson

The bat hit the sweet spot today with “that” sound he knew so well. Luke Watson began his first trot to first with his signature mischievous grin and dancing eyes. The Crowd, full of family and friends cried and cheered. As he headed to second, he glimpsed his heroes... Bagwell, Biggio and Berkman cheering him on. He gave the Gig’em sign as he stepped on third to George Janca and Corbin Martin along with all Aggie players he loved. The Heavens opened during the run home, the angels sang and his grin widened as he glimpsed his sister ready for him to join her. His foot hit the plate and Jesus opened his arms, “Luke you are safe, safe at home.”
Luke was born on September 17, 1992 in Humble, Texas. He attended school in the Cypress - Fairbanks school district where he affected many lives.
He is survived by parents, Sam and Melinda Watson; grandparents, Jackie and Bill Richards of Bryan, Texas; John and Ann Watson of Chappell Hill, Texas; Sam and Joyce Moore of Longview, Texas; many aunts and uncles and too many cousins to count.
Pallbearers will be Stan Stanley, Pat Pierson, Keith Wilcox, Tom Gaines, Mark Gaines, Kirk Gaines.
Honorary pallbearers will be Allen Pate, Cash Cunningham, Doug McFarland, Doug Platt, David Moore, Kenneth Watson, Stan Watson and Mike Watson.
The family asks that memorials be sent to the Luke and Rachel Batten Foundation at 15210 Mesa Red St., Cypress, Texas 77433 as we continue to battle Batten Disease.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer, Brenham, Tx, 77833. 979.836.3611 Trbutes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com
