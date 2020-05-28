Sandra Copper
LONGVIEW — Sandra Jean Copper, also known as Sandi, of Longview, Texas was 60 years of age when she passed away on May 19, 2020, at Good Shepherd Hospital.
Sandra was born to Francis Earl Fogel and Lula Elizabeth Helmick in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, on July 24, 1959.
Sandra worked as a truck driver for close to 14 years. She also worked for CEFCO and Longview Food Mart over the course of 5 years.
Sandra attended Logan High School, in Lacrosse, Wisconsin.
Sandra is survived by her brother, Frank Fogel; daughter, Echo Clark; son, Benjamin Jones; daughter-in-law, Charity McDaniel; her granddaughters, Lana Rodionova, Dakota Caddel, Keeliegh Jones, Mackenzie Jones, Lula Fogel, and Macy Jones age 2.
Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Francis Fogel; mother, Lula Helmick; sister, Linda Shepeard; and daughter, Melissa Fogel.
Sandra’s memorial will be held Friday, May 29th at 10:00 a.m. located at Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd, Longview, TX 75601.
For more information call Benjamin Jones (903)305-1688 or Echo Clark (903)431-9301
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six Gregg County family members who gathered on Mother's Day test positive; officials watching for Memorial Day outcome
- COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Titus County
- Longview records fifth virus-related death as Texans gather to celebrate holiday
- New businesses inject more energy into downtown Longview
- Hallsville man arrested in Upshur County mailbox thefts; bond set at $750,000
- East Texas coronavirus cases top 2,400 with increase of 54 on Friday
- Gregg County reports another COVID-19 death, total now 5
- Local schools start exploring plans for fall
- East Texas sees jump of 94 in coronavirus cases, mostly in Titus County
- Kilgore ISD board reorganizes, swears in new trustee
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.