Longview- On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Sandra Jo McCormack, loving mother, grandmother, and vibrant woman of faith, reached her heavenly home at the age of 69. Sandra was born on June 24, 1951 to Doris Genevia (Grubbs) Vinkler and Louis Joe Vinkler in Tyler, Texas.
Sandra grew up in Dallas, Texas, and moved to Longview, Texas in 1980. She worked as a licensed real estate agent for 17 years, helping many families throughout East Texas find their forever homes. She had a warm, generous, and caring spirit; she was always ready with prayers for her friends and family in both difficult times and times of celebration. Sandra was a champion for many causes, including Habitat for Humanity, Hospice of East Texas, and the Celtic Heritage Society of East Texas.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two children, Scot Sanders of Centennial, Colorado, and Jillian Sandoval of New Orleans, Louisiana; her daughter-in-law, Shanta Sanders, and granddaughter, Sapana Sanders, also of Centennial Colorado.
Memorials may be made to Porter Hospice Foundation, ATTN: Harmony Furlong, 950 East Harvard Ave, Suite 230, Denver, CO 80210.
