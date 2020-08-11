Sandra June Shipp

She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas to Ernest and Mabel Long on August 22nd, 1939 and moved to Longview at the age of 2 where she lived until her death. She met her soul mate, Carroll Mack Shipp in the 3rd grade while both were attending Campus Ward. They started dating in their sophomore year at Longview High School and married in 1958, the year after their graduation and were happily married for 62 years.
Sandra worked in the Longview ISD system and was an administrative assistant at First Methodist Church, Longview for 25 years, where she and Carroll were active members and members of the Waddell Sunday School class. Sandra had an unwavering love and dedication for her Lord, her husband, and family and friends. This was evident in everything she did.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her stepfather Guy Nivens, in-laws, Les and Myrtle Shipp, and one brother, David Long.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Carroll; her son, Howard and wife Vickie of Kilgore; daughter Sheila Rogers and husband Danny of Kilgore; sister, JoAnn Malone of Longview. Her grandchildren: Kyle Shipp and fiance Carrie Burns, Stephanie Collins and husband Chris, Lara Zahn and husband Dustin, Patrick Simmons and wife, Hannah, Branson and Nicole Rogers and Bailey Rogers. She was also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Bailee, Cullen and Cooper and numerous nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Neeraj Sharma and Anita Steelman and staff of the Texas Oncology Center of Longview.
Memorials can be made to the Newgate Mission, Longview if desired.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
