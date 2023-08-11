Sandra K. Watt
TATUM — Celebration of Life services for Mrs. Sandra K. Watt, 74 of Tatum, will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Tatum Methodist Church with Rev. Daryl Hoffmaster officiating. Interment will follow at Tatum Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson. The family will recieve friends from 10:00 am until the service time at the church. Mrs. Watt passed away July 31, 2023 in Longview. She was born August 19, 1948 in Shreveport, LA to Oscar L. and Coline (Morgan) King. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler in 1966, where she was a member of the Drill Team. Mrs. Watt had a Masters Degree in Library Science from Texas Women’s University and worked in Education for 35 years as a teacher and a librarian. She was very involved with the First Christian Church of Tatum and later the First Christian Church of Henderson. She volunteered for several organizations including the Tatum Heritage Association for over 20 years, Samaritan House, Tatum Cemetery Association, and the Garden Club of Tatum. Mrs. Watt was the ultimate Coaches Wife and traveled with her husband, Jerry, to all the games to keep his scorecard. She was a great sports fan and very rarely missed a game in Tatum, whether it was football, basketball, track, or volleyball. Mrs, Watt was also a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. She and Jerry loved to travel and managed to travel to 47 of the 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. Mrs. Watt loved her family most of all and enjoyed spending time with her children, and especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Watt was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Coline King; and her paternal and maternal grandparents. Survivors include her husband of 46 years. Jerry Watt of Tatum; sons, Shawn Lacy Watt and wife Janie Diez Watt, Andrew Morgan Watt and wife Andrea Chavez Watt; brother, Ron King and wife Joan of Granby Connecticut; sister, Cyndy K. McCugh and husband Randy of Bullard; sisters-in-law, Karen King Laurent of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Mary Ina Watt Gray of Longview; grandchildren, Peyton Steven Watt, Joshua John Watt, Danielle Nancy Watt, Lacy Morgan Watt, Alyssa Chavez Watt; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tatum Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 1484, Tatum, Texas 75691. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
