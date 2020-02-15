Sandra Kay Coley

Sandra and Bill spent 54 years together. They enjoyed playing golf together, and with their friends over the years. Sandra is remembered for having a smile that could light up a room, an infectious laugh, and being the life of every party. If the Texas Rangers were playing, you could be confident that the game was on at their house and you were always welcome to go over and watch with them. Sandra was always prepared to have people over, she couldn’t resist an occasion for a party, and her hospitality was unrivaled.
Sandra loved her two daughters and enjoyed spending time with them. Carla has fond memories of her mother leading her Camp Fire Girls group and being involved in many school activities and the PTA. Sandra was very patriotic and her daughters remember how she loved America. Christie will always remember her mother’s fondness of sweets. Her love for chocolate led to her winning a year’s supply of M&M’s. On a road trip to DC with the Eason’s, she is remembered for popping up from the back seat saying, “I want ice cream!”
Sandra, or “Mimi,” was loved by her grandkids and she enjoyed spending hours with them shopping and playing dress-up. Mimi is remembered for making every holiday special with elaborate decorations along with goodie bags and gifts for everyone. She cared for her granddaughter, Morgan, with the greatest measure of love and attentiveness. Sandra and Bill were passionate about ensuring their grandkids had the best and they were pivotal in the founding of Austen-Coley Academy.
Mimi very recently shared that aging was a necessary part of life and assured her family that she has loved every stage of life and has had fun experiencing each new change. Growing older did not have to be sad or scary, but was an exciting adventure.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Wilmer and Virginia Godwin, her sister Deanna Laney, her granddaughter Morgan Matthews, and her husband Bill Coley. Sandra is survived by her brother Ronnie Godwin, her daughters Carla Matthews (husband Van), and Christie Eason (husband Kirk), her grandchildren Erica Wickes (husband Matt), Ginny Davidson (husband Jason), Evy Matthews, Coley Matthews, and great-grandchildren Elliot and Charlotte Wickes. Sandra was thankful for the care and companionship of her nurse, Billie Childree, who had also cared for Morgan and Bill before her.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 16 from 3-5 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Funeral service will be on Monday, February 17 at 10:00 am in the chapel at Rader Funeral Home. Sandra’s son in law, Kirk Eason, will be officiating. A private family burial will take place after the service.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
