LONGVIEW — Sandra Kay Ellis, age 71, passed away at home leaving this life for eternal peace on October 21, 2021. Sandra was born on September 14, 1950 in Longview, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of East Texas. She lived the past three years in Arizona with her daughter. Sandra was employed with the Longview school district for 26 years as a cafeteria lady. She loved all children. Sandra found immense joy in fishing and catfish. She loved to read mysteries, camping, music and playing board games. Sandra was an awe-inspiring mother, fun-loving grandmother and she marveled at her great and great-great grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her children Mike and Virginia Ellis, Cindy Bernal, Jim Ellis, Bob and Edie Ellis, Jimmy and Cristy Ellis, and
Wanda Ellis and Douglas Moser. Sandra is survived by her siblings Frank and Rita Odom, Doris Hutchinson, Debbie Broadway, and Bettie and Mike Bryant. Sandra’s grandchildren include Johnny and Felicia Ellis, Mike and Amanda Ellis, Stacie Ellis, Farrar Palmer, Shayna and Fabian Martinez, David Bernal, Amanda Bernal, Jamee and Robert Kale, Olivia and Zach Farina, James and Brice Ellis, Braden Ellis, Ashlyn and Matt Borden, Bailey Ellis, Desiree Beasley, Logan Dykes, Haylie and Kelly McFarlin-Ellis, BreAnna and Garret Dugan, Kayla Graham, Mckynzie Pipkin and Antonio Gaither. Sandra’s great-grandchildren are Johnny Ellis (deceased), Tara Ellis, Ruby Ellis, Jonathon Ellis, Haven Ellis, Hunter Ellis, Jaylee Ellis, Gracie Ellis, Houston Ellis, Kayla Ellis, Quentin Ellis, Seth Ellis, James Ellis, Carolina (Cali) Ellis, Tucker Palmer, Alexander Martinez, Paisley Martinez, Kolbie Ellis, Kaleah Robison, Aryanna Beasley, Waylon Evans, Peyton Evans, Moxie Dugan, RayLynn Marie Ellis, Kyndan Pipkin and Kayhani Gaither. Sandra Ellis has one great-great grandchild Parker Willis. Sandra is survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Roy Ellis and her mother and father William (Bill) and Doris Marie Odom. A celebration of life will commence on Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 2:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home with visitation prior to the celebration at 1:00 p.m. Sandra Kay Ellis will be laid to rest at Rosewood cemetery by her husband Roy Ellis. Sandra was loved by many, a friend to all, and will be dearly missed.
