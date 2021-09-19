Sandra Kay Shelton
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Sandra Kay Shelton will be 2 pm on Monday, September 20, 2021 at White Oak Cemetery (new) under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Mrs. Shelton passed away September 17, 2021 in Longview.
Mrs. Shelton was born to Robert Andrew Tuttle and Eddie Marie Anderson on November 23, 1952 in Longview, TX. She loved Crocheting, antiquing, cooking, shopping, and flower gardening. She graduated from White Oak in the class of 1970.
She is survived by her husband Cecil W. Shelton, daughter Jeana Jules Speed and granddaughter Madison Jules Hunt. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.