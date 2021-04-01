Sandra Lois Langdale Sirratt
TYLER — Sandra Lois Langdale Sirratt of Tyler peacefully passed into Heaven Thursday, March 25, 2021 with her daughter and daughter-in-law holding her hands.
Sandra was born in Tyler, TX on November 14, 1950. She was the daughter of Gerald Samuel Langdale and Lois Ida Morris. She lived in Longview most of her life, graduating in 1969 from Longview High and Kilgore College in 1970. Sandra married Kenneth Sirratt in 1971 and had two children whom she loved with all her heart. Sandra was employed by Amoco Production in the 80’s and continued employment when bought out by BP Production Co. until she retired June 30, 2015. Sandra made lifelong friendships from her years at BP, and she was also awarded East Texas Oil and Gas “Woman of the Year” in the 80’s.
Sandra loved her Lord and Savior and was a true witness in the way she lived life. Being a mother and a grandmother was Sandra’s reasons for living. She had a Stem Cell Transplant on February 19, 2013 after battling Lymphoma. Her doctor Brian Berryman called her “Wonder Woman” on each visit with her and was always impressed with God’s Divine healing of her body and spirit. Sandra was a creative artist designing many beautiful things that were later given as gifts to family and friends. Sandra had a way of turning something ordinary into an extraordinary work of art. Everyone Sandra met was touched by her creativity.
Sandra is preceded in death by her father and mother along with her brothers, Thomas and Samuel Langdale. She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Neal and husband, Chad; and their sons, Nicholas and Carson of Tyler; a son, Chad Sirratt and his wife, Tamika with their daughters, Madison and Brooke of Frisco; and son, Colton Crane; and special sisters-in-law, Connie Sirratt and Jeri Langdale. Sandra was the best “Nanny” to her grandchildren who also included Special grandchild, London Upchurch along with Chad and Brandy’s daughter in Christ, Andrea Wierzchowski. Special life-long friends include Cathie McCullin, Rose Elia, Brenda Robertson, Melinda Ross, and so many more she treasured.
Family visitation will be April 1, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Neal’s home in Tyler at 1965 Stonehill Drive. Services will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Kelvin Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler. A special thanks to Dr. Brian Berryman for giving our family an extra eight years with our mother through his Oncology medical expertise. Our family is forever grateful to Dr. Berryman. God is in control; He does not make mistakes. Jesus said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled, Trust in God: Trust also in me.” John 14:1.
