Sandra “Lou” Connor
DIANA — A Life Celebration for Sandra “Lou” Connor, 61, of Diana will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cammack Family Chapel with Bro. Wayne Norvell officiating. The family will receive friends for a time of time of visitation on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Lou was born on July 2, 1960 in Starkville, Mississippi and died on April 5, 2022 in Tyler, Texas after an extended illness. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.

