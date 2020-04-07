Sandra Mooneyham Bryson
LONGVIEW — Sandra went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born July 18, 1940. Smiling on Earth was her character, never knowing a stranger. She loved life and her family and friends. Worshiping God was her first love.
Those preceding her in death were her husband, Earl Bryson; daughter, Patsy Allen; and her parents, Harvey and Achsah Mooneyham. Those surviving her are her daughter, JoLynn and Ralph Woods of Gladewater; son, Ricky and Kim Allen of Longview; step-daughter, Micki Hanley of Pearcy, Arkansas; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by many.
A private graveside will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Haven of Memories in Canton, TX with Bro. Tony Pierce officiating, under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church 12496 Shamrock Rd, Diana, TX 75640.
