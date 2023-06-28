Sandra Pauline Turney
LONGVIEW — In loving memory of Sandra Pauline Turney, we mourn the loss of a remarkable nurse who dedicated her life to the service of others. Born on March 8, 1955 in Shreveport, Louisiana, she embarked on a lifelong journey of compassion, healing, and care. Sandy touched countless lives with her dedication and selflessness, leaving an indelible mark on her patients, colleagues, and family. With a gentle touch and a comforting smile, she provided solace to those in pain and instilled hope in the hearts of the ailing. Her exceptional medical expertise was only surpassed by her empathy and genuine concern for the well-being of others.
Sandy, outside of herself as a nurse, just enjoyed life and everything about it. Horseback riding, playing a mean game of softball, swimming, scuba diving, really anything involving the ocean, boat riding, antiquing, Sandy truly lived her life to the fullest. She would light up a room with her laughter, and always gave the best advice. You would never find a person on this earth that could cook a better pot of gumbo! Her abilities in the kitchen surpassed any others and anyone that knew her and ate at her table would agree. Her gardening was something to be admired, she loved to tend to her plants and care for them, always having the brightest and fullest trees, flowers, and freshest vegetables in the neighborhood.
As we grieve the loss of Sandy, let us also celebrate her life, her tireless commitment to healing, and the immeasurable impact she had on the lives of those she served. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory be a guiding light for all those who carry her in their hearts.
Sandy is survived by her sons, David Grogan and Justin Smith, sister Sherry Turney, brother Randy Turney, Grandchildren Hailey Seale, Jace Grogan, and Elijah Smith.
Her visitation and celebration of life will be held Thursday June 29th, from 1pm-3pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas.
