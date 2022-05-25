Sandra “Sandy” Snow
KILGORE — Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Sandy Snow, 77, of Kilgore will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Christ The King Catholic Church in Kilgore with Father Daniel Dower officiating. Burial will follow at the Danville Cemetery. Rosary service will be held at Rader Funeral Home Chapel in Kilgore 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2022, the family will receive friends following. Sandy passed away at her home in Kilgore on May 21, 2022.
Sandy is the daughter of Ernestine Vaughn Miller and Clyde H. Miller. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 11, 1944. She is a proud graduate of Gregory Portland High School and she loved going to her class reunions. Sandy was very proud of being an all tournament guard in basketball. She often told the story where she guarded a tall girl that no one else could and she shut her down.
Sandy and Amos met and went on their first date at the Candle Light Inn in Arlington, Texas. Amos went home and called his sister. He said, “Bib, I found the girl I’m going to marry.” He was right. Sandy married Amos Snow II on January 27, 1973 in Atoka, Oklahoma. They were inseparable in life, work and play for the next 43 years.
Sandy demonstrated a passion for youth in the community. She was active in a wide variety of youth activities, from Youth Leader at Christ the King Catholic church, Boy Scouts, Camp Fire Girls to her children’s sports. Sandy was an unstoppable force of nature with a go go go attitude. She would jump in and help in any way she could. At various times she was a Den leader, a softball coach, high jump coach, softball scorer and even an overly enthusiastic fan running up and down the soccer field (because she was too excited to sit down). You could not only count on Sandy to the most passionate fan but she was also a second mom to many.
Known for her creativity she once claimed a tiny fishing cabin at Lake Cherokee as her personal art studio. Sandy loved sitting and painting as she stared out at the lake. And painting was just the tip of the iceberg as she would knit, sew and cook with the best of them. If you never tried her Cuban chicken, shrimp boil, spaghetti or roast then you missed out. She was so creative, two examples are when she planned Family Hors d’oeuvre night where we all watched Walt Disney, Emergency and Adam-12 and later she created Sushi Night with the Grandkids. Sandy loved to cook and she was always trying new recipes, the more complex and adventurous the better.
She was incredibly proud of her State Fair award winning photo of her granddaughter “Miss B”, all dolled up. It still hangs in the family dining room for all to see.
Sandy and Amos loved to travel. Together they would drive the backroads all over the country looking for antiques, old cars and gas station signs as they explored. It was never the reason they traveled but they always looked for the opportunities.
Our outgoing, enthusiastic and unstoppable Sandy finally went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2022. We will all remember her gregarious personality. As one family saying goes, “Grandma talks and Papa walks.”
She is preceded in death by her husband Amos Austin Snow II and two daughters, Mary and Cindy.
Sandy is survived by Genevieve Snow and her wife Harriet, Jason Snow and his wife Jennifer, and Amos Snow III and his wife Gerda, and Lynn and Clint Seidel (Godfamily).
Her Pallbearers are Ryan Snow, Caleb Seidel, Tony Stone, Mike “Big Mike” Peralez, John Kassa, Mike Gibson and Simon Vead (honorary).
