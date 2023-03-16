Sandra Sue Bozell

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially in the evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.