Sandra Sue Bozell
DIANA — Sandra Sue Bozell of Diana, Texas passed away Sunday March 12, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Sandra was born in Columbus, Georgia to Sam Randolph Funderburk and Margie Clark Funderburk on March, 11 1942.
Sandra worked for Bealls Department store, retiring after many years of service. After retirement she spent her days frequently attending the many events her grandchildren participated in, always being their number 1 supporter. Her love an devotion for her family was the most important part of her life. She was the most loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was a Christian and attended Graceton Church of Christ for many years. While she faced many hardships during her life, her faith in Christ never wavered.
Proceeding her in death are her parents, her husband Ron Bozell, her son Craig Russell, daughters; Cindy Hon and Lisa Tessmer and her brother David Funderburk.
Left to cherish her precious memories are her son; Keith Russell and wife Jamie, step daughter; JoEllen Longino, her brothers; Randy and Brenda Funderburk and Vern and Sheriee Staub, her sisters; Ruth Ann Funderburk and Janet and Mark Jacobs, Sister-in-Law; Kathy Funderburk, and special friends; Pat Modissett and her husband David.
Sandra had 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Services for Sandra S. Bozell will be Saturday March 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.

