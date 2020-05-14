Sanor “Nuey” Saul

She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Cecil Saul, grandson Michael Stanton, her mother Lychee Nabangchang, father Sumneng Timloykaew; sister Pong; niece Joy, nephews Jho and Pooh.
She is lovingly remembered by her siblings Chon, Chai, Vilai, Plearn, and Khag; her children and their spouses; Sanong and Dr. Robert Hamilton, Sanit and Dennis Campbell, Sam and Leah Phrumjuntun, and grandchildren; Kristi and Allan Bledsoe, Kari and Matt Malone, Kyra Hamilton, Kayleigh Hamilton, Christin and Eric Whatley, Kassie Sparks, Karry and Syzette Sparks, Kelly Sparks, and Samantha Phrumjuntun, and great-grandchildren; Chancelor, Jack, Rowyn, and Adalyn Bledsoe; Karis and Samuel Malone; Ty Stanton; Caiden Griggs; Shelby, Marcus, Eric, and Maddox Whatley.
Nuey was born in Samut Prakan, Thailand, in 1941. She raised her three children there and met her late husband, Cecil, when he retired from the U.S. Air Force following the Vietnam War. They were married and settled in Longview, Texas, with the children in 1972. Nuey enthusiastically supported her husband, children, and grandchildren in furthering their educations and careers. After becoming a grandmother, Nuey was known as “Meemaw.” After emigrating from Thailand to establish their home in East Texas, Nuey served as the humble matriarch and foundation of her family. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She owned a Thai restaurant in Longview called Nuey’s Cafe, and she continued to pass down her love of cooking and her recipes to her family after it closed. She never missed a holiday, graduation, wedding, or any other important event that took place in her large family. She will always be remembered as a joyful and generous “giver” who insisted on feeding everyone until they were downright uncomfortable. Nuey left a legacy of love and genuine care for others that will never be forgotten.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, there will be no visitation. The funeral service will be held at Rader Funeral Home at 1617 Judson Road, Longview, Texas, 75601, on Friday, May 15th at 2:00 pm. A dear friend of the family, Jack Yoder will officiate.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.raderfh.com.
