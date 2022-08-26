Sara Norsworthy Parker
Sara Norsworthy Parker
LONGVIEW — Sara Ellinor Norsworthy Parker, born January 25, 1955, Pearl, MS. passed away on Monday August 22, 2022 in Longview, TX. Sara spent most of her adult life in Longview and Bastrop, LA. Sara is preceded in death by her mother Ellinor and father John Norsworthy, grandparents Nettie and Carl Beasley, stepdaughters Heather Renee Parker Bailey and Amanda Nicole Parker.
Sara is survived by her brother Lane Norsworthy, daughter Kristina Young, stepson’s Jason Allen Parker, Charles E (Chad) Parker IV, adopted son Shawn Collin Parker and her husband Charles E Parker III. She was also loved by her eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren as well as all her extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, Bastrop, LA at 1:00pm, Saturday August 27th followed by funeral services at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home. www.coxfuneral.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.