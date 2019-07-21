Sarah Antonio De La Fuente

In 1989, Sarah met the love of her life, Edgar De La Fuente. They married on June 11, 1994 and enjoyed 25 wonderful years together. In 1992, they moved to Longview, TX and opened Vrai Prosthetic Care in 2004. Together, they had two daughters, two sons, and seven grandchildren.
Sarah was a loving wife, mother and GiGi to her family, whom she enjoyed spending her time with. Sarah was known for her love of life, being a friend to all, and always having a beautiful smile on her face. She was loved by all who knew her and touched the lives of so many.
Sarah is survived by her husband, Edgar; her son Eugene Wright and wife Amanda of The Woodlands, TX; her daughter Jessica Tramel and husband James of Longview, TX; her daughter Christian De La Fuente and partner Jonathan DeGrasse of Austin, TX; her son Enrique De La Fuente and partner Guadalupe Solis of Longview, TX; her parents Eduardo and Guillermina Casas of Dallas, TX and her five siblings. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Bailey Hancock, Ella De La Fuente, Adsila Tramel, Gabriel Tramel, Sophea Tramel, Julien De La Fuente, and Emilio De La Fuente. She also had a large extended family and friends. She will forever be loved and never forgotten.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview Monday, July 22, 2019 starting at 4pm with visitation continuing until 7pm. A mass of Christian burial will take place the next day, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St Matthews Catholic Church in Longview starting at 11am with interment to follow at Rosewood Park. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
