Sarah Frances Meyer
LONGVIEW — Sarah “Frances” Meyer was born May 27, 1927 in Wewoka, Oklahoma to Thomas W. & Dorothy M. Robb. Frances passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 in North Richland Hills, TX.
Frances is preceded in death by her first husband and father to her children Dan Corbet and longtime husband, Marshall Meyer; parents Thomas W. and Dorothy M. Robb; sisters Merle Simmons and Winifred “Wink” Stubbs; brothers Rodney Robb and Richard Robb.
Frances is survived by her sons Doug Corbet and Jody Corbet (wife, Tracy) of North Richland Hills; Grandchildren Cara Fleet (husband, Warren) of Longview, Thomas Corbet, Amanda Scribner (husband, Sean) and Trevor Corbet all of North Richland Hills; Great grandchildren Sarah Thornton, Carson Fleet, Alaina Fleet, Dryver Putney, Parker Scribner and Hudson Scribner; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Frances graduated from White Oak High School in 1941, she lived most of her life in Longview where she retired after 30+ years with General Motors Acceptance Corporation in 1991. Later in life, Frances moved to North Richland Hills to be closer to her sons.
Family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 from 6-8pm at Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview, TX. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022 at 2pm in the chapel of Lakeview Funeral Home.
