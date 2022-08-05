Sarah Jackson Keith
HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Mrs. Sarah Jackson Keith, 80, of Holly Lake Ranch passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. Mrs. Keith was born on Sept 3, 1941, to Erskine and Eleanor Jackson in York, Alabama. Mrs. Keith started the Medical Laboratory Technology program at Kilgore College in 1976 and ended her 31 year career there as the Director of Student Success. More recently, she was a member and past President of the Women’s Golf Association at Holly Lake Ranch and also served on the Board of Directors of the Hawkins Library. She is survived by her husband, Jim Keith, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX; son, Mark Keith, and his wife, Christina, of Celina, TX; daughter, Katie Keith, of Richardson, TX; sister, Lane Barnett, of Longview, TX; two grandchildren, Courtland and Logan Keith, as well as a host of extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 6, at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins, TX. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home from 1:00 - 2:00 PM and the Service will start promptly at 2:00 PM. The burial will follow as a private family only event. The family will accept flowers or in lieu of flowers a donation in Sarah’s name to the American Cancer Society may be made at the following link - https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/sarahsfight
