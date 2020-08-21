Sarah Kolarik
Sarah Kolarik
LONGVIEW — Sarah Kolarik, 82, of Longview passed away on August 19, 2020 in Longview, TX. Sarah is survived by her son, Mike Kolarik; daughter, Kathryn Kolarik. Grandchildren, Heather Kolarik: Donald Kolarik; Robert Joseph; and Debra Farrow. She is preceded in death by her husband, D.W. Kolarik. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 @ 10 AM at Lakeview Memorial Gardens 5000 West Harrison Road Longview. A signing of the memorial book may be done at the funeral home from 8-5 until the time of graveside services.

