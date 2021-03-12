Scott A. Dykes
GILMER — Scott A. Dykes, 53 of Gilmer, Texas was born on December 30, 1967 in Greenville, Texas to Clyde and Mary Lou Goodloe Dykes. He passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Pittsburg, Texas. Scott married Kathryn Lewis on April 3, 2015 and they were married for 5 wonderful years. Scott proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of the Pritchett Missionary Baptist Church since 2013. He worked for Jack Frost Construction as a trim carpenter for many years. Mr. Dykes enjoyed trains and riding motorcycles, he loved to go fishing, shooting guns, watching movies, and playing video games. Scott will be greatly missed by the many friends and family members he leaves behind. Scott is survived by his wife, Kathryn Dykes of Gilmer; parents, Clyde and Mary Lou Dykes also of Gilmer; sons, T.J. Duncan of Linden and Steven Robert Lewis and fiancé, Carlie Modisette of Gilmer; daughters, Elizabeth Nicole Dykes of Gilmer, Lana Gill and husband, Donnie of Leesburg, Lilly Adcock and husband, Don of Gilmer, Tasha Hawkins and husband, Josh of Linden, and Jessica Anne Taber of Gilmer; sisters, Paula Griffith and husband, Jimmie of Gilmer, Joy Bradshaw and husband, Sean of Mt. Pleasant, and Lori Bishop and husband, Logan of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Alice, Lukas, Amelia, Leah, Sophie, Aiden, Caleb, and Jon; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service for Mr. Dykes will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home with Bro. Randal Hodges officiating.
