Scott Bryant Dickard
HALLSVILLE - Scott Bryant Dickard, 57, went to be with his Lord on June 19, 2020. He was born April 12, 1963 in Longview, Texas to parents, Clyde Bryant Dickard and Dorothy Helen Sloan Dickard. Scott left behind his wife, Sherry Dickard; mother, Helen Dickard; brother, Mark Dickard; sister, Lisa and husband Bill Stephens; step-daughter, Ronna Bueche; and grandchildren, Kamden, Cade, Kai, Nevaeh; aunts and uncles, Ray and Essie Petty, Billie and Jimmie Ruth Dickard and Shirley Walters; cousins, nieces and nephews. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Dickard, and nephew Chase Dickard.
Scott graduated from Hallsville High School and was a member of Mulberry Springs Baptist Church. Scott was loved by all who knew him, and his smile and bubbly personality will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be officiated by Dr. Danny Warbington on Wednesday, June 24 at 10 AM at Mulberry Springs Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to Mulberry Springs Baptist Church Building Fund at 16376 FM 449, Hallsville, TX 75650.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested after mall patron robbed, car keys taken
- Texas again sets 1-day COVID-19 record
- Longview ISD districtwide charter application approved by TEA
- Longview-area school districts keep mostly traditional 2020-21 calendars
- Longview to celebrate Juneteenth with prayer vigil, solidarity march
- Smith County cases jump by 22; seven walk-up testing days added to Longview
- Virus cases in Gregg, Smith counties top 300 as hospitalizations also climb
- Gladewater police use stun gun several times on man charged with resisting arrest
- Speed limit reduced at subdivision between Longview, Hallsville
- TABC suspends Longview bar's license for violating COVID-19 restrictions
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.