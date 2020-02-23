A 1988 graduate of Gladewater High School, Scott lived in Houston, Longview, Kilgore, and Sonoma County, CA before returning to Gladewater in 2014. He worked as the Internet Sales Manager at Heritage Mitsubishi in Longview for more than five years until the time of his death. Scott was named Salesman of the Month many times and was loved by his customers, who appreciated his welcoming nature, integrity, and hard work on their behalf.
In his personal life, Scott was a dedicated family man and a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his kids, two granddaughters, mother and sisters. He appreciated God’s handiwork in nature and loved the beach and his two acres of land. Scott was very spiritual and enjoyed nothing more than feeling God’s presence, whether at home watching the deer that came to graze in his backyard every morning or walking along the shoreline with the waves at his feet.
Scott was a friend to every person and animal he met, and generously gave of his time and resources to help wherever he could. He will be remembered for his giving heart, his warm personality, his brilliant sense of humor, and his ability to make people smile. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, coworkers, and former classmates.
Scott is survived by his three children, Dillon (Arianna) May of Texarkana, TX, Hannah (Tyler) Connolly of Charleston, SC, and Carmen May of Longview; grandchildren, Kinsley May and Adylynn May; mother, Kay May; sisters, Lori Oakeson and Tracy May, and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray May.
In keeping with Scott’s love of simple traditions, the family held a private memorial service and his ashes will be spread at his favorite beach at a later date.
