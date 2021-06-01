Scott Shafer
Scott Shafer
KILGORE — Services at the graveside for Scott Shafer, 46, of Kilgore, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Danville Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Minister Chris Vidacovich officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 5 until 7 in the evening. Mr. Shafer completed his earthly journey on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Longview.
Scott was born on June 22, 1974, in Longview, to Robert Oglesby and Marti Lynn Daniels. He owned his own business Scott’s AC and Heating. Scott was an avid sports fan and he greatly enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and repairing things. Scott loved spending time with his friends, and he never met a stranger. His family was very important to him, and he enjoyed spending time with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cynthia Shafer of Bossier City, LA, Scott Shafer of Texarkana; siblings, Christopher Shafer and his wife Shawna of Kilgore, Alissa Brock and her husband Devin of Elgin, Tessa Claustre and her husband Nick of Irving; grandparents, J.B. Pace of Kilgore, and Doris Hampton of Kilgore. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and other loving family members.
Scott was reunited with his parents and his grandmother Camelia Pace.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com

