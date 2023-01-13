Selton Gee Nelson
LONGVIEW — Services for Mrs. Selton Gee Nelson have been scheduled for the following times: Saturday January 14, 2023 11:00 am at Galilee Baptist Church, 1301 S High Street, Longview, TX with Rev. Homer Rockmore eulogist. An additional service is planned at 1:30 pm at Gee’s Memorial Church of God in Christ Church, FM 2767, Tyler, TX. with Bishop Sherman Allen eulogist. Interment will be held in Piney Grove Cemetery under the directions of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Sis. Selton (Gee) Nelson was born October 22, 1927 in Tyler, Texas to Elder Solen Gee and Sis. Leoma Bradley Gee. Selton accepted Christ at an early age at the Chapel Hill Church of God in Christ, which later became known as Gee’s Memorial Church of God in Christ.
Selton and her five siblings grew up in the Jackson Heights Community. Her father was a minister for the Holiness Church of God in Christ and her mother was a homemaker. After graduating Valedictorian from High School, Selton continued her educational journey at Prairie View A&M College,where she earned Bachelors and Masters degrees in Home Making and Counseling. Selton began her professional career as a teacher at Quitman High School , where she taught home making for five years before moving to Mary C. Womack High School. After serving as high school counselor, Selton eventually found her home with Hudson Elementary School, where she retained her position as junior high guidance counselor until her retirement. She taught junior high Sunday School at her church and faithfully served as a life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Selton united in holy matrimony to Ed Nelson. Although she never had children of her own, she was loved and respected by numerous students who visited her throughout the years into their adulthood. She was also very close to her nieces and nephews, making it her mission to keep the family connected.
Sis. Nelson went on to be with the Lord on the morning of December 28, 2022, after 95 years of a blessed life. Sis. Nelson was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Nelson, her parents Elder Solen and Sis. Leoma Gee, two brothers- Sherman Gee and Winfred Gee and her two sisters Lois Adams and Hazel Stevens.
Mourning the loss of her beautiful presence, her sister Miriam Odessa Gee, nephew Richard Gee, her nieces, Michelle Martin and Carolyn Towns, nephews Cameron Gee, Reginald Gee, and Byron Gee, many great nieces and nephews and a host of loving relatives and friends.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc will present the Omega service at 9:15 am at Galilee Baptist Church followed by public viewing 10:00 to 11:00 am.
