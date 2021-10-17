Sergeant Major Benny B Ragsdale
LONGVIEW — Sergeant Major Benny B Ragsdale, 91, of Longview, transitioned peacefully at his home on September 26, 2021. SGM Ragsdale was born on August 31, 1930, to Idelle Caraway (King) and Booker T. Ragsdale in Longview, Texas. In his younger years, SGM Ragsdale grew up in South Longview and attended Longview Negro High School.
SGM Ragsdale leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 61 years, Chiyoko Ragsdale of Longview; his only child, Vickie Welch (WA); granddaughter, Symia Stigler and her husband Tracy Stigler; and great- grandchildren, Lia and Christian (CA); his dear Aunt Doris Shandy, (Longview); and Cousin Lavon Patillo-Daniels (Longview); and a host of cousins, other relatives, friends, and neighbors.
Honorably discharged from the U.S. Army on September 1, 1977, SGM Ragsdale was very proud of his 30 years military service to his country. He received several awards and recognitions including: two Oak Leaf Clusters-for Meritorious Service, February 1966 – February 1969 and for Meritorious Service in the Republic of Vietnam during the period September 1969 – March 1970, and The Legion of Merit, awarded August 1, 1977.
SGM Ragsdale’s other interests included fishing on his boat at Lake of the Pines, bowling with his Post Tuesday Night HDCP group, and gardening. He grew beautiful vegetables and for several years shared them with community members.
At SGM Ragsdale’s request, no memorial service will be held. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Citizen Funeral Home of Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.