Cremation arrangements for Seth Ray Russell,77, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Mr. Russell completed his earthly journey on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Longview.
Seth was born on November 16, 1942, in Kilgore to King, Sr and Mary Lou Russell. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy. He spent his working career as a truck driver. He drove for various companies including Farrow Trucking, Trinity Industries, Joy Steel and Fowler Trucking. Seth's true passion was horses. He loved to break and train horses and to participate in team roping. Seth also enjoyed watching western movies, listening to country and western music and dancing, cooking and big trucks. His family was the source of his strength and spending time with them was when he was happiest. He will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he has touched.
Left to cherish is memory are his loving wife, of 34 years, Sandy Russell of Kilgore; children, Rae Lynn Russell, Seth Ray Russell II of Kilgore, Mary Lou Russell and her husband Dustin Jonas of Graham, Tiffany Johnson and her husband Ben of College Station; grandchildren, Ty Cundieff, Taylor Cundieff, Marley Jean Russell, Avery Jo Jonas; great-grandchild, Kaceson Cundieff; siblings, King Russell, Jr and his wife Janet of Kilgore, Sherry Kay Russell of Longview, Shem Russell of Kilgore; niece, Rona Kay Russell of Kilgore; aunt, Margaret Stanley of Colorado. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous cousins, friends and other loving family members.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.lung.org.
