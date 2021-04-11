Seth Thearon Roberson, Jr

After graduating from White Oak High School, Seth attended Kilgore Junior College. He joined the U.S. Navy after Pearl Harbor was bombed. After service, he attended and graduated from Rice Institute in 1949 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Seth worked for Helmerich & Payne, eventually becoming president of its Natural Gas Odorizing division. He retired in 1984.
Seth is survived by his children Helen Gay Ogen of Arlington, TX, Alan Roberson of San Marcos, TX, Karen Evans of Overland Park, KS, Sally Kerpchar and husband Christian of Houston, TX and Seth (Tom) Roberson of Bastrop, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tracy Ogden Bye (Mike), Blake Evans (Laurie), Daniel Crum, Emily Evans Burggraf (Phillip), and Katherine Kerpchar Smith (Chad), and step-grandchildren Mercy Bryant Cosper (Harold) of Killen, TX and Mandy Bryant Dvorak (Brian) of Uvalde, TX. Also surviving are his younger brothers Edwin Roberson and his wife Jane of Gilmer, TX, and Fred Roberson and his wife Anna of Tallahassee, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Dorothy, his son-in-law Don Evans, his step-son David Bryant, his brothers Glen and Norman, and his grandson David Kerpchar. A memorial service will be held in Longview in the autumn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.