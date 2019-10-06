spotlight
Shae Min McFadden
Shae Min McFadden
IRVING — Shae Min McFadden of Irving, Texas, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 41. She was born on November 6, 1977 in Busan, Korea.
Shae graduated from Spring Hill High School in Longview, Texas and Graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy from Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas. She began her career as an Occupational Therapist working for a pediatric home health agency, and then transitioned to neuro ICU, neuro acute care and post-acute units in a hospital setting, including level IV neonatal ICU, out-patient pediatrics, pediatric ICU, pediatric oncology, pediatric neurology and congenital heart surgical unit.
She is survived by her spouse, Catherine Marie Giron,; mother, Genee McFadden; brothers, Shawn McFadden and wife, Kristy and their children Kaitlyn and Natalie McFadden, Gerad McFadden and his daughter, Victoria; sister, Genna McFadden and her children, Gabby and Chloe; aunt and uncle, Suann and Ed Cronin; aunt and uncle Cindy and Ardean Ridgeway, all of Meadville, Pennsylvania; Giron family and her dogs, Leo and Dexter Pickle and numerous other loving family and friends.
Shae was preceded in death by her father, Gary Lee McFadden; and grandparents, Maxine and James McFadden and Genevieve and Howard Guay.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.