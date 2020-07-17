Shannon Clark

Shannon is survived by his parents C.A. and Jeannette (Robertson) Clark; his children, daughter, Emma and son, Cory; his sister, Sirena Collins of Marietta, GA.; brothers, Trent of Big Lake, Dwain of Houston, and Jody of Port Neches Groves; nieces, Dakota Meyer, Brooke, Hope, and Sarah Clark; and nephews, Colton Collins, Alan, Micah, Justin, Daniel and Payton Clark.
Shannon was born October 4, 1966, graduated from White Oak High School in 1985 prior to attending Kilgore College. Blessed with an entrepreneurial spirit, his work career spanned over 30 years and included successful startups with ventures into the flooring, oil and transportation industries. At the time of his passing he was owner of Don Roberts Abstract and Title, Gregg County Title, and Professional Land Title.
Shannon was a loving son who honored the uncompromising love and bond between himself, his father and mother. A devoted father and an avid outdoorsman, he loved spending and sharing his time with others camping, hunting and fishing. He held fond memories of his time with his children and spoke of them often - whether that be mission trips with his loving daughter Emma or hunting big game in Africa with his beloved son Cory. A compassionate and thoughtful man, Shannon sought out ways to help others as shown through his support of the Combat Warriors organization. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at the Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas at 10:00 AM Saturday July 18, 2020 with Reverend Darrel Goynes officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to the Combat Warriors Inc.
Website: www.combatwarriorsinc.org
P.O. Box 9012 Longview, Tx 75608. Attn: Richard Rhea 903.452.4601
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.