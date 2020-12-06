Shari Lynn Henderson Wier

Shari is survived by her three sons, Keith and his wife, Amanda, of Frisco, Tx, Kevin and his wife, Mary Jane, of Austin, Tx, and Kelly and his wife, Christina, of Powder Springs, Ga; her six grandchildren, Brittany Wier Richardson, Harrison Wier, Sara Wier Kennedy, Jessica Wier, Jason Wier, and Anna Kate Wier; one great-grandson, Jackson Newton; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Wier, and her parents. After graduating from Longview High School, Shari continued her education at Kilgore College where she performed as a Rangerette and earned her associates degree. While in Longview, at a dinner party arranged by her parents for LeTourneau College students, Shari met her future husband, Bill. Shari and Bill made their home in Longview and became founding members of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church. They raised their three sons in Longview. Shari was loving, kind and sweet. She put her values into action. Shari was very active with her sons’ sports, scouting and band activities. She helped foster children. She began a life-long active membership of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her toddlers and baking treats. She was a gifted storyteller and writer. She loved her pets and ensured her sons had plenty to enjoy, from dogs and cats to goldfish and seahorses. One of the things dearest to her heart was to have her family all together for the holidays. Her Christian faith was important to her and held strong throughout her life. Shari, Bill and their youngest son moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1987. She enjoyed adventure and took an Amtrak train trip across the country with her youngest son before he flew the nest. She ensured she and Bill enjoyed local entertainment from taking cruises to taking in country music concerts. Shari retired from her long tenure as pressroom secretary for the Ft. Lauderdale newspaper, the Sun-Sentinel in 2004. After retirement, Shari and Bill moved to Brenham, Texas where they built their dream home. Shari loved the peaceful countryside, bluebonnets and many deer that frequented their property at Bluebonnet Hills in Brenham. She made many good friends in her neighborhood Bunco group, who traveled together to Branson, Missouri several times. Shari was active in the Washington County Democratic Party. She was also active in the Brenham Presbyterian Church. Everyone who met Shari came to love her as a truly kind soul. She was the nicest, kindest person you could ever imagine. She is missed by her family, dearly. A memorial service will be held for both Shari and Bill on Saturday, December 12th at 2 p.m. at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview, Texas. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery. Any donations or flowers may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Longview. www.standrewpres.org
Shari Lynn Henderson Wier
BRENHAM — Shari Lynn Henderson Wier of Brenham, Texas and formerly of Longview, Texas and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 80. She was born in Pleasanton, Kansas on May 21, 1940 to William Lynn “Bud” Henderson and Jo-Anne Todd Henderson. She grew up in Pleasanton where she developed her life-long love of horses and moved with her parents as a teenager to Kilgore, Texas, then to Longview, Texas.
Shari is survived by her three sons, Keith and his wife, Amanda, of Frisco, Tx, Kevin and his wife, Mary Jane, of Austin, Tx, and Kelly and his wife, Christina, of Powder Springs, Ga; her six grandchildren, Brittany Wier Richardson, Harrison Wier, Sara Wier Kennedy, Jessica Wier, Jason Wier, and Anna Kate Wier; one great-grandson, Jackson Newton; many nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Wier, and her parents. After graduating from Longview High School, Shari continued her education at Kilgore College where she performed as a Rangerette and earned her associates degree. While in Longview, at a dinner party arranged by her parents for LeTourneau College students, Shari met her future husband, Bill. Shari and Bill made their home in Longview and became founding members of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church. They raised their three sons in Longview. Shari was loving, kind and sweet. She put her values into action. Shari was very active with her sons’ sports, scouting and band activities. She helped foster children. She began a life-long active membership of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her toddlers and baking treats. She was a gifted storyteller and writer. She loved her pets and ensured her sons had plenty to enjoy, from dogs and cats to goldfish and seahorses. One of the things dearest to her heart was to have her family all together for the holidays. Her Christian faith was important to her and held strong throughout her life. Shari, Bill and their youngest son moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1987. She enjoyed adventure and took an Amtrak train trip across the country with her youngest son before he flew the nest. She ensured she and Bill enjoyed local entertainment from taking cruises to taking in country music concerts. Shari retired from her long tenure as pressroom secretary for the Ft. Lauderdale newspaper, the Sun-Sentinel in 2004. After retirement, Shari and Bill moved to Brenham, Texas where they built their dream home. Shari loved the peaceful countryside, bluebonnets and many deer that frequented their property at Bluebonnet Hills in Brenham. She made many good friends in her neighborhood Bunco group, who traveled together to Branson, Missouri several times. Shari was active in the Washington County Democratic Party. She was also active in the Brenham Presbyterian Church. Everyone who met Shari came to love her as a truly kind soul. She was the nicest, kindest person you could ever imagine. She is missed by her family, dearly. A memorial service will be held for both Shari and Bill on Saturday, December 12th at 2 p.m. at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview, Texas. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery. Any donations or flowers may be made to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Longview. www.standrewpres.org
