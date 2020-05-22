Sharmona Shantea Fite

Sharmona Fite
SPRING, TEXAS — Sharmona 48 Stepped up to heaven and into the arms of Jesus on Thursday May 14, 2020, born in Longview, Tx on December 29,1971 to Newlyn Fite and Billy Ray Walker.
A 1990 graduate of Longview High.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 12:noon Lewis Chapel Cemetery Longview, TX.
Her Loving smile will always be remembered by her children; Mikel Collins, Shamia Collins Parents Newlyn Palmer (Harold), Billy Ray Walker.Brothers; L’Kendric Fite, L’Vendric Fite. A Great Aunt she loved Dorothy M. Bell.
A host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be today Friday from 2:30 PM until 6:PM at Bigham.
