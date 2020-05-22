Sharmona Shantea Fite
Sharmona Fite
SPRING, TEXAS — Sharmona 48 Stepped up to heaven and into the arms of Jesus on Thursday May 14, 2020, born in Longview, Tx on December 29,1971 to Newlyn Fite and Billy Ray Walker.
A 1990 graduate of Longview High.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday May 23, 2020 at 12:noon Lewis Chapel Cemetery Longview, TX.
Her Loving smile will always be remembered by her children; Mikel Collins, Shamia Collins Parents Newlyn Palmer (Harold), Billy Ray Walker.Brothers; L’Kendric Fite, L’Vendric Fite. A Great Aunt she loved Dorothy M. Bell.
A host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be today Friday from 2:30 PM until 6:PM at Bigham.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.