Sharon Elizabeth Mears Ford
LONGVIEW — Celebration of Life services for Sharon Elizabeth Mears Ford, 83, of Longview will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Treasure Church in White Oak with Bro. Alan Johnson officiating. A private family committal service will take place at Gladewater Memorial Park. Mrs. Ford passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Longview.
Sharon was born March 12, 1937 in Kilgore to the late Earl Mears and Roberta Coffee Mears. She retired from City Service Oil & Gas in 1995 where she worked as a Machine Operator. Sharon was a graduate of Gladewater H.S. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. Sharon was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will not soon be forgotten.
She is survived by her three children, Donna Bigham and husband Mark of Midlothian, Bill Mitchell and wife Cheri of Gladewater, and Steve Ford; sisters, Janice Castleberry and Mary Mears; brothers, Johnny Mears, Roger Mears, and Buddy Mears; grandchildren, Stefan Ford, Danny Ford, Brandon Bigham, and Robert Bigham; great-grandchildren Trystan Puckett, Rylan Chaney, and Mila Edwards; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

