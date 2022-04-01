Sharon Gail Duffey
DIANA — Sharon Gail Duffey of Diana, Texas passed away Sunday, March 22, 2022 from a sudden and brief illness. Mrs. Duffey is survived by her husband, Mike of almost 48 years; one brother, Kenneth Hankins of Diana; three nephews, Chad Hankins, Justin Hankins, Jim Alford; one niece, Amy Hamilton; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by father and mother, Roy and Jane Hankins; one sister, Sue; and one brother, Randy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society if preferred. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2002 at Grubbs- Loyd Funeral Home in Diana.
