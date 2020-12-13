Sharon Kay Calhoun

She was born on June 17, 1944 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charles Finley Beall and Opal Rebecca Height and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, December 12, 2020.
Sharon was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, baking, doing crafts, fishing and spending time with her family. She made her home in Diana, Texas over fifty years ago and she was an active member of Simmons Hill Baptist Church for over forty years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Finley Beall, and Opal Rebecca Height, sisters: Betty Lou Ludiker and Francis Alline Marlow, brother: Allen Wayne Beall, step-daughter: Rebecca Lynn Perez and son: Bruce Allen Phillips Jr.
Left to cherish her memory is step-son: Allen Calhoun and wife Mabel, son: Vince Nichols and wife Constantine, daughters: Charlotte Mays, Tonya Anstett and husband David, Missy Nichols-Marsh and husband Jimmy, Sherry Brown and husband Troy, son: Leroy Calhoun and wife Jenniffer, along with 23 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also special friends: Rance Helton, Lydia Helton, Tristian Helton and Brian Jeppson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Simmons Hill Baptist Church or the Diana United Fund.
