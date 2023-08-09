Sharon Kay McMillon
GILMER — Sharon Kay McMillon, 71, of Gilmer passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Red Oak, TX, where she was being cared for by her brother and his family. She was born on July 21, 1952, in Dallas, Texas to the late David Leon McMillon and Francis Faye (Scott) McMillon.
Sharon was a dedicated employee who worked as an accountant for many years at Bell Telephone Co. and later at Kirby Restaurant Supply. One of her favorite pastimes was going to garage sales, where she found joy in discovering hidden treasures. She attended Rhonesboro Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish Sharon’s memory include her brother, Ronnie McMillon, and his wife Kathy McMillon. She was also an adoring aunt to Amy McMillon, Clint McMillon and his wife Kelsee McMillon, as well as Daniel McMillon and his wife Lacy McMillon. Sharon’s love and care extended not only to her immediate family but also to her extended relatives. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, David Leon and Francis Faye (Scott) McMillon.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. The service will begin at 10:00 AM, under the direction of Jerry Noble. Following the service, Sharon will be laid to rest next to her parents in the Morris Cemetery in Upshur County, TX.
As we bid farewell to Sharon, let us also celebrate the life she lived and the impact she made on those around her. May her family and friends find comfort in the memories they shared together during happier times.
