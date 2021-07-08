Sharon Logue
BUENOS AIRES — Sharon Elizabeth Logue, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 10, at 1 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Immediately following the service, family and friends will gather at 3800 Greenleaf Drive until 4 p.m. All are welcome and, in celebration of her life, the family encourages you to wear bright, colorful clothing.
Born May 7, 1958, in Waco, Sharon was the second of four daughters born to Bill and Gloria Logue. Growing up, Linda and Sharon were the inseparable “big girls” and Katherine and Margaret “the babies.” Collectively she and her sisters were, are and will always be “the Logue Girls.” Growing up she attended Seventh & James Baptist Church and Waco public schools, graduating from Richfield High School in 1976. While at Richfield, Sharon played on the school tennis team and was quite the doubles partner. It was at this time she began reading the sports page that her dad would save for her to read at the breakfast table. She was a fan of the Lady Bears and followed them religiously, even while living in Argentina. Sic ‘em, Bears! Her childhood friends became life-long friends who were a deep source of love and comfort her entire life.
She graduated from Baylor University in 1980 with a B.S. in Education and later earned her Master of Education from Steven F. Austin State University. Sharon married Rex Boyland in 1981 (on one of the only Saturdays Baylor wasn’t playing at home) and moved to East Texas, living in Longview and Corsicana before moving to Kerrville. They had three children, Mark, Claire, and Laura. During her teaching career, Sharon taught various grades in elementary school, and especially enjoyed teaching reading and science. After retiring from teaching, Sharon moved to Buenos Aires where she lived the past two years.
Sharon never met a stranger. The Spanish language barrier could not stop her from striking up conversations with people she met at the dog parks in Buenos Aires. Sharon had the rare gift of being able to listen to someone, express genuine interest, and delight in others. After one conversation, she knew a person’s entire life story! She loved to laugh and had a quick sense of humor sprinkled with mischief-a gift she passed on to all her children. She loved the beauty of nature; flowers, trees, butterflies, and animals of all kinds, with special attention paid to her beloved dogs Izzy and Sierra. Sharon loved people. She was a kind and genuine spirit with a soft spot for those in need. In addition to her childhood girlfriends, the “Waco Girls,” she cultivated great friendships in Buenos Aires in the short time she was there. While there are many people she loved, the people she loved most were her three children and two precious grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Gloria Logue.
She is survived by her son, Mark Boyland and his wife Madison; her daughters, Claire Boyland and Laura Boyland; her grandchildren Anneliese and Layton Boyland; her sisters Linda Picazo, Katherine Logue, and Margaret Sudderth; and her nieces and nephews, Bert and Tom Picazo, and Anna and Martha Sudderth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and contributions may be made to a humane society of your choice.
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
