Sharon Marie Schluter

Sharon is preceded in death by her mother Estella Basta, her father George Basta, and her sister Sandra.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Arnold Schluter. Her legacy will be carried on by her four children: son Steven Schluter and wife Kathy of Hallsville, Craig Schluter and wife Debbie of Omaha, Karen “Chickie” Mansinger and husband Robert of Hallsville, and Sarah Madera of Hallsville; as well as eleven grandchildren: Charlie Schluter and wife Dayna, Jennifer Carlisle and husband Paul, Philip Schluter and wife Shanna, Laneigh Freeman and husband Keith, Harley Schluter and wife Devon, Nikki Blakeley and husband Aaron, Robin Zelek and husband Brian, Paul Tippens and wife Heather, Jonathan Mansinger, Grant Tippens and fiancé Paola, and Brittany Gatlin and husband Austin; great-grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren Katie, Valerie and husband Kaden, Jasmine, Anna-Claire, Aubrey, Case, Trent, Jake, Gideon, Damion, Kristynah, Kaiden, Gabriel, Sebastian, James, and Makenzie. She is also survived by three sisters and two brothers.
Sharon married the love of her life on September 10, 1955, in South Dakota. They moved to Texas in 1965 where Sharon became a LVN nurse and worked for 55 years between both Longview Regional and Good Shepherd Medical Centers.
Sharon was passionate about spending time with her family and passing on family traditions and recipes. She loved quilting, sewing, cooking, and traveling to see family in Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either WyCliff Translators or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
The family will have a private service and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
