Sharon McGraw Novak
LONGVIEW — Our Momma Sharon McGraw Novak age 72, went home on November 26, 2021, in Longview, Texas. Sharon was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on November 13, 1949. She was a loving mother and the heart of our family. She tirelessly and unselfishly gave of herself to her kids and grandkids. Mom was the cheerleader in every endeavor we sought to tackle. She encouraged us to enjoy life and to be the best we could be. She never made a promise that she didn’t keep.
A great example of love, Sharon was encouraging, selfless and happiest when she was surrounded by family. She was an amazing life-giver and generous without measure. She willingly brought everyone into her circle of love. She was loved and adored by her family.
Welcoming her into Heaven are her parents, R.W and Billie Jean McGraw and brother, Kerry McGraw.
Left to cherish her memory, sister and bestfriend Dianne Austin (Lynn), brothers Ronnie McGraw (Alice); and Ricky McGraw (Frankie), her children; Shawn Chastka (Shaun), Aimee Flanagan, Nicholas Novak; grandchildren Cody Owen (Morgan), Austin McMullen (Bre), Collin McMullen (Hailie), Madison and Tanner Harris, Alyssa Flanagan; great grandchildren, Lainey, Kinley and Cameron Owen, Connor, Tucker and Turner McMullen.
A Life Celebration Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Longview, Texas
