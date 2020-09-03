Sharon Young
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Sharon Young, 72, of Longview will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Charles Schroeder officiating.
Mrs. Young passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Tyler. She was born July 19, 1948 in Independence, Kansas to Harold Blaine Howe and Maryellen Louise (Dillman) Howe.
Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She graduated from Independence, Kansas. She worked in banking for 40 years, and finished her career in Bookkeeping at Texas Bank and Trust in Longview.
Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Sandi Lee Jones; son, Brian Edward Young; granddaughter, Baby Abigaile; and grandson Blain Edward Young.
She is survived by her loving family including her husband of 54 years Charles; daughter, Laura Ann Phillips and Toby of Jacksonville; son, Bradley Wayne Young and Wendy of Longview; two brothers, Mike Howe and Kathy of Bartlesville, OK, and Pat Howe and Anita of Independence, KS.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1701 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, VA 22311.
Sharon loved her family and especially her grandchildren...
Blain, Ashley, Danyelle, Abigayle and Taylor
“HAPPINESS is having grandchildren to LOVE”
