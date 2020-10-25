Shelby Andrew Romere

Shelby graduated from Sour Lake High School in 1932. While attending St. Edward’s University, he was offered a baseball scholarship at the University of Notre Dame where he graduated in 1936. Shelby served as Captain in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, he retired from Sun Pipeline Company as their Chief Gauger after 43 years. Shelby loved sports, fishing, and shrimping. He refereed high school and college football games and coached all of his son’s little league baseball teams.
Survivors include his sister, Dorothy Kubicek of Beaumont; children, Tim Romere and his wife, Marian, of Beaumont; Sharon Romere of Houston; Ron Romere of Houston; Keith Romere and his wife, Cindy, of Krugerville; Brian Romere and his wife, Elizabeth, of Houston; grandchildren, Lindsey Romere Gilfillian and her husband, Travis; Drew Romere; Heath Romere and his wife, Olivia; Shelby Romere; Taylor Romere; and Luke Romere; two great-grandchildren, Reid Gilfillian and Jude Gilfillian; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, as well as other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Gladys; parents; brother, Sterling Romere; and sister, Gladys Clegg.
A gathering of Mr. Romere’s family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A resident of Longview for 31 years, his graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Rosewood Park Cemetery, 1884 FM 1844, Longview. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.
The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers, Tenaka Duhon, Tasha Johnson, and Peggy Sue Hicks.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
