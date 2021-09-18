Shelby Dwayne Thompson
LONGVIEW — Shelby Dwayne Thompson, 76, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021 while his three loving sons stood by his side.
Shelby’s family will receive visitors on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Occupy Baptist Church #1 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Rev. Brad Perkins and Rev. A.J. Trosclair will officiate. Following his service, Shelby will be laid to rest in Occupy Cemetery #1 under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes.
Shelby was born on August 26, 1945 in Elizabeth, Louisiana to James and Larue Thompson. He was Baptist by faith and was a 1963 graduate of Pitkin High School. In 1968, Shelby enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. For his dedicated service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. He was honorably discharged as a SP5 on June 5, 1970. Shelby was known for his love of repairing old cars. Before retirement, he owned Michael’s Auto Sales, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish Shelby’s memory include his three sons, Steven Thompson (Lynn) , Brock Thompson (LaTona), and Chad Thompson; the mother of his three boys, Cindy Thompson; one brother, Gilbert Thompson; sisters, Ezell Brown, Belva Richie, Darlene Richmond (Donald Wayne), Janie Ballard (Jamie) and Rhonda O’Banion (Bill); grandchildren, Chelsey, Megan, Steven Jr, Haven, and Braylon; great-grandsons, Dylan and Rowan; and many nieces and nephews.
Shelby is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, L.J and Michael Thompson; three sisters, Martha McMillan, Linda Thompson, and Elaine Thompson; and one grand-daughter, Brittany Thompson.
Words of comfort may be sent at www.ardoinfuneralhome.com.
