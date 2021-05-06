Shelly Lea Blankenship

Shelly was born June 19, 1963 in Lone Star to Jimmy and Merleen Nix Weeks. She died on Monday, May 3, 2021.
She graduated from Clear Lake High School in Houston and was a member of Lilley’s Chapel Church of Christ. Shelly worked as an International Coordinator for Interconex Moving.
She was preceded in death by her mother Merleen Nix Weeks and twin brother Kelly Weeks.
Survived by her husband James Curtis Blankenship of Daingerfield; father Jimmy O. Weeks of Friendswood; sister Lorri Merleen Connor and husband Danny of Arp; Several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-HaggardFH.com
