TATUM — Funeral services for Mrs. Sheralyn Morrison, 74, of Tatum, will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Trey Roberson officiating. Interment will follow at Stewart Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Monday, October 14 at the funeral home. Mrs. Morrison passed away October 10, 2019, at Christus Good Shepherd in Kilgore. She was born May 4, 1945 in Concord, CA to the late Herbert Heckmann and Eva Cornelia Jones. Sheralyn managed food service operations at hospital and school establishments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Morrison. Survivors include: son, James Morrison and wife Evelyn of Chalk Hill, and Rhonda Croft and husband Tony of Angleton; three grandchildren, Allen Morrison, Micah Richardson, and Trent Richardson, one great-granddaughter, Mia Richardson; brother, Glenn Hawley and wife Doris of Bonham, sister, Deloys Sutherland and husband Bill of Oak Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Johnny Watt, Brady Sutherland, Troy Hawley, James Richardson, Todd Sutherland, and J.J. Cagle. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
