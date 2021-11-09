Sheri Louise Richardson
LONGVIEW — Sheri Louise Richardson, 67, of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on November 3rd, 2021. She was surrounded by her family.
Sheri was born on October 14,1954 in Palestine, Texas and raised in Montalba, TX. She had a lifelong affection for animals which started with her first horse Slim. Sheri graduated from Palestine High School in 1972. She retired in 2018 after a successful career where she excelled as a Medical Transcriptionist. In 2001, Sheri met Mike Richardson, and 2 years later they were married. Her favorite activities included travel with Mike, watching the Astros, and the card games with family. Sheri is survived by: her husband Mike; son Ira Steve Smith III and his wife Arwen; daughter Teri Nicole Bauer and her husband Wolfram; stepdaughter Katie DesRochers and her husband , Keath; her sisters Marsha Pettigrew and her husband James, and Darla Herrington; grandchildren Morgana Bauer, Vivienne Bauer, Maggie Brown, Chandler, Alex, and Nathan DesRochers; and nieces Erica Edwards and Kelly Weisinger and her husband Robby. She was preceded in death by her father Lloyd Edward Holt and her mother Helen Louise Thompson.
The family would like to thank the folks at Texas Oncology, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Christus Good Shepherd, and East Texas Hospice for all the treatment and care they provided for Sheri.
A celebration of her life will be held from Noon to 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 13 in the Sombrero Room of Papacita’s, Longview for acquaintances, friends, and family. Please join us for Sheri’s favorite games, Rook, Skip-Bo and more.
