Sheri Wright Nevil
MCKINNEY — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Sheri Kaye Nevil, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 10th, 2023 in the sanctuary of Harleton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, June 9th, 2023 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. Sheri was born on June 7, 1961 in Gilmer, Texas and died on June 1, 2023 in Childress, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
