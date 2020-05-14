He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, June Stephens; son, Trey Stephens; Daughter, Brandi Barlow; son-in-law, Chris Barlow; grandchildren, Kyle, Sean, Josh, and Bryn Stephens and Hayley and Blake Barlow; and many other friends and family who loved him dearly. A Celebration of Sherman’s life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Chapel, 5000 W. Harrison Rd., Longview, Texas 75604. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Skinner, G.K. Brumble, Mike Skinner, and Chester Martin, Jr. Sherman and family would appreciate donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or Heart to Heart Hospice.
Sherman Stephens, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Sherman Stephens, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Sherman was born May 17, 1943 in Orange County, Texas to Sherman Delbert Stephens, Sr. and Margaret Loucile Wright Stephens. He graduated from Judson High School in 1961 and then went on to obtain his Bachelor of Business Administration Degree from Sam Houston State in 1966. Sherman proudly served his country in the US Navy in 1967. He worked for SWEPCO for many years and then went on to own and operate JOST Construction Company for many years. Sherman was also a member of the Masons. Sherman also had a great love for playing music. He loved his family more than anything and his grandchildren were the absolute light of his life. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Sherman is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, June Stephens; son, Trey Stephens; Daughter, Brandi Barlow; son-in-law, Chris Barlow; grandchildren, Kyle, Sean, Josh, and Bryn Stephens and Hayley and Blake Barlow; and many other friends and family who loved him dearly. A Celebration of Sherman’s life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Chapel, 5000 W. Harrison Rd., Longview, Texas 75604. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Skinner, G.K. Brumble, Mike Skinner, and Chester Martin, Jr. Sherman and family would appreciate donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and/or Heart to Heart Hospice.
