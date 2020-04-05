Sherman Stephens, Jr.
Sherman Stephens, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Sherman Stephens, Jr., 76, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 in Longview, Texas. Sherman was born May 17, 1943 in Orange County, Texas. Sherman proudly served his country in the US Navy. He owned and operated JOST Construction Company for many years and was a member of the Masons. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, June Stephens; son, Trey Stephens; Daughter, Brandi Barlow; son-in-law, Chris Barlow; grandchildren, Kyle, Sean, Josh, and Bryn Stephens and Hayley and Blake Barlow. A Celebration of His life will be held at a later date due to the public health crisis.

