Sheron E Krantz

She was born March 4, 1938 to Smead Edward and Edith Margret Brian in Turnertown, Texas. Sheron was a 1956 graduate of Overton High School. Mrs. Krantz worked in the school systems at Chandler Elementary, Kilgore High School and West Rusk ISD. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved God and serving others in need.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Vicky Krantz of Friendswood, Gary and Kim Krantz of Kilgore; a sister, Carla Brian Reeves of Kilgore; a brother, Stanley Brian of Kilgore; four grandchildren, Brittany Krantz of Kilgore, Kristal Keiffer of Webster, Lacey Leach, and her husband, Terrence of Kilgore, Cory Krantz of Friendswood; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Keiffer of Webster, Jordan Leach of Kilgore; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, C. R. Krantz; brothers, Charles and Don Brian; and a sister, Sandra Carter.
The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home Monday evening between six and seven thirty.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chandler Street Church of Christ, 2700 Chandler Street, Kilgore, Texas 75662 or Hospice of East Texas 4111 University Boulevard, Tyler, Texas 75701.
Online condolences may be left at Raderfuneralhome.com
